Crumbling Foundations Tax Deduction In Jeopardy

Filed Under: Congress, crumbling foundations, tax deduction

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ A potential tax write-off for Connecticut homeowners with crumbling foundations is potentially at risk in Congress.

Democratic Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy were attempting Thursday to amend the Republican Senate tax bill, which abolishes the tax deduction for property casualty losses except those stemming from federally declared disasters.

Homeowners learned last week that the Internal Revenue Service had agreed that taxpayers with foundations deteriorating because of the presence of an iron sulfide can deduct 75 percent of their unreimbursed repair costs from their federal taxes as a casualty loss.

Blumenthal says it’s unclear if his and Murphy’s amendment restoring the deduction will be called.

He says there’s a chance homeowners can claim the deduction if they have written proof of a loss by the end of the year.

 

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Ski Card
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
WTIC Holiday Stores 2017

Listen Live

Listen