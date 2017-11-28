Lawmakers Urged To Prevent Insurance Contract Disputes

SUSAN HAIGH
Associated Press
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut lawmakers are being urged to consider ways to prevent or mitigate any future impasses between insurance companies and health care systems, like the seven-week dispute between Hartford HealthCare and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield.
Ideas being suggested Tuesday range from the state setting hospital rates to the creation of a new binding arbitration system.
The Insurance and Real Estate Committee is holding hearings on the Hartford HealthCare and Anthem standoff, despite their recent agreement on a new three-year contract. Thousands of Connecticut patients insured through Anthem were considered out-of-network and faced higher out-of-pocket costs, canceled medical procedures and had general confusion about coverage.
Representatives from both entities are apologizing for the disruption, noting it was a rarity. But State Comptroller Kevin Lembo warns similar disputes could occur in the future.
