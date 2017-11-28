Arrest Made In South Windsor Cigarette Heist

(South Windsor, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – A man has been charged with smashing his way into a South Windsor convenience store last spring and making off with cigarettes and other items.

Police say 42-year-old Javier Delgado of Hartford was picked up on a warrant Monday while at Manchester Superior Court on other charges.

It was back in May that officers say burglary suspects broke into the Valero gas station on Sullivan Avenue in South Windsor.

The suspects smashed the front door and made off with cartons of cigarettes, police said.

South Windsor investigators worked with Hartford authorities in recovering 700 packs of cigarettes along with other items stolen in similar burglaries in Hartford County.

Detectives were able to link Delgado to the South Windsor heist and obtain a warrant for his arrest.

He’s charged with host of offenses, including conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny, and criminal mischief.