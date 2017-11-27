Bear Put Down After Killing Miniature Horse

SOUTHBURY, Conn. (AP) – Connecticut wildlife authorities have euthanized a bear they say attacked and killed a miniature horse over the weekend.

The 150-pound female black bear attacked the 120-pound horse, which was inside a fenced-in area behind a Southbury home on Saturday night.

Another horse in the area was not injured.

State Department of Energy and Environmental Protection spokesman Chris Collibee tells the Republican-American that environmental police euthanized the
bear, which hadn’t previously been tagged by the agency.

A necropsy is planned.

Frank Moon and his wife Heidi own the horses.

He says their daughter, who was over for the Thanksgiving holiday, was heading to her vehicle when they heard
the horse screaming.

He grabbed a flashlight and saw the bear. He called police and environmental officials.

