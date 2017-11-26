Massachusetts Troopers Give Connecticut Kits For Homeless

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – Connecticut State Troopers are being equipped with kits to help the homeless during the cold weather, thanks to their colleagues in neighboring Massachusetts.

The Massachusetts State Police and Springfield, Massachusetts, resident Bob Charland this month delivered 80 donated First Responder Winter Bags for the Homeless to the Connecticut State Police Headquarters in Middletown.

The bags include foot and hand warmers, hats, gloves, socks, toothbrushes and toothpaste, soap, lotion, baby wipes, meal replacement shakes, food, blankets and some feminine hygiene products. The bags will be distributed to troopers in Southbury, Bridgeport and Hartford.

Troopers will carry the bags in their cruisers, providing them to homeless people they may encounter.

Charland, who is terminally ill, came up with the idea. He previously founded a nonprofit organization that provides bicycles to needy children.

