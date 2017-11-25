Deceased Body Found in Woods In Lisbon

Lisbon, Ct. -(CBS Connecticut) – Troopers from Troop E-Montville responded to reports of a deceased body that had been located in the woods near the area of
151 River Road in Lisbon. Eastern District Major Crimes were notified and are investigating. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be conducting a post-
mortem examination in order to determine cause and manner of death and to assist in identification. Anyone who may have any information is asked to contact
Detectives at Troop E at 860-848-6500 or text TIP711 with information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.