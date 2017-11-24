One Killed In Early-morning Enfield House Fire

ENFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Officials say one person died in an early-morning house fire in northern Connecticut.

Fire officials say five people were in the two-story home in Enfield when the blaze broke out shortly before 2 a.m. on Friday.

Officials say one person was able to get out safely and firefighters rescued three other people from the home. Authorities say the fifth person was found dead inside the home. The three people who were rescued were taken to the hospital.

The person who was killed was not immediately identified.

Authorities are working to identify the cause of the blaze.