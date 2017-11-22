Smooth Sailing At Bradley As Holiday Weekend Begins

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – After an onslaught of people when the security checkpoint opened at Bradley International Airport Wednesday morning, the crowds thinned out later in the morning– on one of the busiest travel days of the year.

The departures board showed only on-time flights and travelers were pleasantly surprised at the speed with which they arrived at the airport and were able to check in. Lines at the security checkpoint were short, though activity was expected to pick up later in the day.

AAA estimates that nearly 250,000 people from Connecticut and the five other New England states are flying for Thanksgiving– the highest volume in a decade. Airport officials recommend arriving at Bradley at least 90 minutes before the scheduled departure time for domestic flights.