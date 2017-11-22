Canterbury Bank Robbed

(CANTERBURY,Conn./WTIC News) – The search continues for the man who robbed the Savings Institute Bank on Route 14 in Canterbury around noon on Wednesday.

The suspect, described as a white male about 6 feet tall with a thin build displayed a weapon.

The suspect was wearing blue jeans and a navy colored jacket with a hood.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact State Police at Troop D in Danielson at 860-779-4900 or text TIP711 and the information to 274637. All calls and texts will remain confidential.

