Winterfest Returns To Hartford

(Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Winterfest is back for another run in Hartford this holiday season.
Organizers, city officials and Mayor Luke Bronin made the announcement from the ice rink in Bushnell Park today.
The iQuilt Partnership raised the money needed to fund opening of the rink after the city of Hartford’s budget woes had the event on the chopping block.
Bronin says they had to make a lot of tough choices and step back from some things they had funded in the past.
The mayor says the partnership of public and private donors shows an “engaged, committed and compassionate community”.
Winterfest begins Thursday and runs through January 7.
The rink is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. for free skating and lessons.
For more information, go to winterfesthartford.com.