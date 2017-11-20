Deportation Stay Denied For New Haven Woman

(New Haven, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, has denied a stay of deportation to a New Haven woman.

Miriam Martinez is now expected to be deported back to her native Guatemala.

Martinez had sought the stay, citing that she is the primary caregiver to her daughter, who has Type 1 diabetes.

She came to this country 25 years ago, she says to escape political unrest in her homeland.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal says he’s working with martinez’s attorney to fight what he calls a “cruel and irrational deportation.

