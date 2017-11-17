Murder Co-Conspirator Cops Plea

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – The girlfriend of a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents for threatening to cut him out of their will has pleaded
guilty to related charges and agreed to serve eight years in prison.

Jennifer Valiante pleaded guilty Friday in Bridgeport Superior Court to conspiracy to commit murder and hindering prosecution.

The pleas came under the Alford doctrine, which allows defendants to not admit guilt but concede there’s enough evidence for a conviction.

Prosecutors say she knew about or helped Kyle Navin plan the murders of his parents, Jeffrey and Jeanette Navin, of Easton, whose bodies were found in
Weston in October 2015.

They had been shot.

Navin is being held on $2.5 million bond while he awaits trial.

The 33-year-old Valiante is scheduled to be sentenced Jan. 26.

