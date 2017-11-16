Fire Strikes Willimantic Restaurant

WILLIMANTIC, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Fire struck a restaurant on North Street in Willimantic Wednesday evening.
The blaze at Nita’s Restaurant was reported around 6 p.m. It was the smell of smoke in the firehouse about a block away that first tipped off firefighters. Then came a call reporting the blaze.
Firefighters responded to find a working fire in the kitchen, extending to the top of the building, said Willimantic Fire Chief Marc Scrivener.
He said the restaurant will likely be closed for the foreseeable future.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
No injuries are reported.