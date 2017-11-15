Utilities Say Trees Biggest Obstacle In Storm Response Last Month

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – Representatives from Connecticut’s two major electric utilities say trees continue to wreak havoc on power lines, despite years of

tree-trimming and tree-removal efforts.

Eversource Energy and United Illuminating Co. officials appeared Wednesday before the General Assembly’s Energy and Technology Committee for a hearing on

the utilities’ response to last month’s damaging rain and windstorm.

The hearing was requested by Senate Majority Leader Bob Duff of Norwalk and Sen. Cathy Osten of Sprague.

Both Democrats question whether the utilities followed minimum performance standards for emergency preparation and response to the storm, which left more than 100,000 residents in the dark for multiple days.

Eversource senior vice president of emergency preparedness Peter Clarke says three years of drought conditions and heavy rains led to the large number of

fallen trees.

