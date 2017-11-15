This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 15, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
7:20- Lon Seidman talks Zeus Panda malware. According to a blog post by Cisco-owned Talos, the Zeus Panda malware essentially “poisons” Google search results to push fake bank-related results to the top of a keyword search.
7:50- Tris Carta, Manchester Road Race President, explains why it’s important for folks to register to for the Manchester Road Race.
8:20– George Springer, former UConn baseball player, current Houston Astros player, and recipient of Most Valuable Player at the 2017 World Series.
8:50– Part two of our interview with George Springer.
All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.