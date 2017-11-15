New Britain’s Springer Reflects On World Series Heroics

(New Britain, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Now that the dust has settled, the MVP of this year’s World Series is reflecting.

George Springer out of New Britain and UConn was coming off a rough league championship series against the Yankees where it hit a measly .115 with only three hits.

Springer got off to a slow start in the World Series against the Dodgers before he caught fire.

He tells WTIC’S Ray Dunaway it was Houston Astros elder statesman, the recently retired Carlos Beltran, who told him to relax.

Spinger says Beltran told him to enjoy the moment because “you never know if this is the only time you’ll ever play in it”, and not to do too much.

The advice paid off: Springer tied the major league record for home runs in a Fall Classic with five, while hitting a robust .379.

The 28-year-old says his father was instrumental in shaping him as a ballplayer and helping him choose college over the pros after he was first drafted by the Minnesota Twins in 2008 out of Avon Old Farms School.