This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 14, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:50- Heather Somers, Senator and Republican Co-Chair of the Public Health Committee, discusses the public hearing regarding patient safety at state-run facilities conducted by lawmakers.
7:20- Chris Powell, Managing editor of the Journal Inquirer, wants to know if courts will stay transparent when the Chief Justice retires.
7:50- Todd Feinburg shares a preview of this afternoon’s show.
8:20- Steven Johnson, New York Times–bestselling author, shares a look at the world-changing innovations we made while keeping ourselves entertained.
