Hartford Woman Seeks Refuge In ‘Safe Room’ During Home Invasion

HARTFORD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – Hartford police say a woman sought refuge in a “safe room” during a home invasion late Monday afternoon in the city’s West End.

Police were called to the home on Woodside Circle around 5:30 p.m. on a report from the woman that someone had broken a glass door to the home and was inside, said Deputy Chief Brian Foley.

Officers responded to find the woman safe and suspect Leroy Mims hiding in a bathtub clutching a knife, said authorities. Police say Mims, 56, had the victim’s jewelry and other property in his backpack and pockets at the time of his arrest.

Police say Mims is a convicted felon with 130 arrests in the city of Hartford alone.

In this case, Mims is charged with home invasion, first-degree burglary, second-degree larceny, first-degree criminal mischief, carrying a dangerous weapon and interfering with police.

Police say the safe room is the first he’s seen outside of the movies.