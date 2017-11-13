Police Arrest Man After 20 Car Break-Ins

NORWICH, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut man is facing several larceny charges after police say he broke into at least 20 cars and set a dumpster fire to evade officers.

The 45-year-old Norwich man was arrested Thursday and charged with third degree burglary, attempted third degree burglary and reckless burning.

Police say they were first called after a series of car break-ins in Norwich in May. Officers were called again June 10 after a resident heard the sound of a car door closing and saw a man burglarizing their car.

A police officer and his K-9 began tracking the suspect, but they were distracted by a dumpster fire nearby.

Investigators eventually pieced together witness statements and surveillance video to identify the suspect.

He is due in court on Monday.

 

