Park City Officers Under Investigation

Filed Under: bridgeport, police officer suspensions

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) – Bridgeport police officers are being investigated after a video showing police allegedly beating a teenager over the weekend.

Bridgeport Police Chief Armando Perez says he has placed several officers on administrative status while the Office of Internal Affairs investigates.

The Connecticut Post reports the Friday video shows 18-year-old Aaron Kearney being forced face-first against a car hood while his mother pleads for police not to
hurt him.

The video also shows an unidentified female officer hitting Kearney’s face.

Kearney’s family says he has never had trouble with police before and has attended summits with Perez on improving community relations.

Police say they responded to the scene after Kearney reported a minor traffic accident.

Kearney is charged with breach of peace and assault on a police officer.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen