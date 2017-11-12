Licensing Fee Reimbursements

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut’s insurance commissioner says U.S. veterans applying for licenses to work in Connecticut’s insurance industry are eligible for reimbursement of their licensing exam fees.

Commissioner Katharine L. Wade says the Connecticut Insurance Department is participating in an initiative launched by the National Association of Insurance Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. Under the program, the VA reimburses exam fees for 17 licenses.

The list include licenses such as property and casualty insurance, life insurance, surety bail bond agent, motor vehicle physical damage appraiser and public adjuster.

Wade says her agency is “honored to offer this service to our veterans working in the insurance industry in Connecticut.” She says veterans can be reimbursed each time they take a test.

