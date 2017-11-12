Applications Reopen For Child Care Subsidy Program

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut officials say they’re able to reopen applications for a state-run child care subsidy program that helps low-income working families.

New applications for “Care 4 Kids” were closed to most families in August 2016 after revised federal requirements increased the state’s cost to run the program, which is funded with state and federal money.

There are currently 5,769 families on a waiting list for the subsidy.

Democratic Sen. Marilyn Moore of Bridgeport, a Senate co-chairman of the Human Services Committee, says the program is reopening because the newly passed state budget includes nearly $31 million in funding over two years.

Families who registered on the waiting list are beginning to receive requests to apply in phases. Those with the highest needs and have waited the longest will receive priority.