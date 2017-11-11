Development In Portland Hit And Run

PORTLAND, Conn. (AP) – Police have found the vehicle they say hit and killed a 22-year-old man on a motor scooter last weekend but are still searching for the
driver.

Portland Officer Paul Liseo said Friday the white Audi has been turned over to the department. Police have identified the owner, who they don’t believe was
driving the car the night of the crash.

Authorities have said they believe two cars were racing each other on the Arrigoni Bridge last Saturday night when one vehicle struck the back of Daquan
Moore’s motor scooter. Moore was later pronounced dead.

Police say the vehicle that hit Moore sped back to Middletown after the crash.

The investigation continues.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

