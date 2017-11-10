This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 10, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.
6:20- Barbara Foley, President of the Ron Foley Foundation, shares a preview of the Rock Away for pancreatic cancer fundraiser on November 10th in Hartford.
6:50- Joe McClain, Help Heal Veterans CEO and U.S. Navy Veteran, discusses the importance of reaching out for care for Veterans and their families coping with Traumatic Brain Injuries, PTSD and other challenges.
7:50- Maggie Wernicki, local ambassador for Wreaths Across America, talks National Wreaths Across America Day on December 16th.
8:20- Andrew Lattimer, Tax Partner with BlumShapiro, looks at Trump’s Tax Plan.
8:50- Thomas J. Saadi, Acting Commissioner of CT Veterans Affairs, talks Veterans Day this weekend.
