Police: Innocent Driver Dead Following Police Chase

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police say an innocent driver is dead after a man being pursued by officers in Connecticut crashed into him.

State Police say 54-year-old Philip Hunt of Seymour was killed Thursday night in West Haven.

Authorities say police in Orange were trying to perform a traffic stop on 45-year-old Robert Kryzkij of East Haven when he took off. Police chased him, and he drove into West Haven, where he hit two other cars, including Hunt’s which he hit head on.

Both he and Hunt were taken to Yale-New Haven Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Hunt was pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

State police are investigating.