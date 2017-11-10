11 Year Old Attacked By Pitbull

New Haven, Ct. – (CBS Connecticut) At 10:40 AM, New Haven Police were summoned to 155 Lexington Avenue after a child playing in the driveway at that address was mauled by a Pitbull dog. The child does not reside at that address. The dog was loose and its owner is unknown.
A passerby was able to separate the dog from its victim and hold onto it. Animal Control Officers secured the dog and quarantined it at the NHPD Animal Shelter. The investigation remains open.
The eleven year old victim was bitten about the face. His injuries are significant but not life-threatening. He was treated at Yale New Haven Hospital’s Pediatric Emergency Department.
The dog’s owner – if determined, will likely face charges.