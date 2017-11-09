Two Seriously Injured In Berlin Turnpike Crash

(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were seriously injured when a car struck a tractor trailer on the Berlin Turnpike at the intersection of Arrow Road in Wethersfield shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.
The injured were both in the car and were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The truck driver refused medical attention.
Anyone who may have witnessed the crash of has information concerning it is asked to contact Officer Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2901.