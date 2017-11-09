Two Seriously Injured In Berlin Turnpike Crash

Filed Under: Berlin Turnpike, crash, Wethersfield

(WETHERSFIELD,Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Two people were seriously injured when a car struck a tractor trailer on the Berlin Turnpike at the intersection of Arrow Road in Wethersfield shortly after 12:30 Thursday afternoon.

The injured were both in the car and were taken by ambulance to an area hospital. The truck driver refused medical attention.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash of has information concerning it is asked to contact Officer Blair at the Wethersfield Police Department at 860-721-2901.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen