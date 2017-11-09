This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 9, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Mr. Harry Kazianis, Director of Defense Studies at The Center for the National Interest (founded by President Nixon), discusses President Trump’s visit to China.

7:50- Todd Feinburg shares a preview of this afternoon’s program.

8:20- Matthew Bromberg– president of Pratt & Whitney’s Military Engines business, where he oversees development, production, and support of the company’s military offerings– talks UTC-4-Vets’ toy drive. To honor veterans and Veteran’s Day, UTC-4-Vets is partnering with the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots drive to collect toys at the event.

8:50- Lauren Fix “The Car Coach” wants to know what the end of these subsidies would mean for Tesla and the EV market. The tax proposal introduced by Republicans includes eliminating the $7500 federal subsidies for electric vehicles (EVs). So far, Telsa has received over $5 billion in subsidies and hasn’t made a dime. And, the loss of federal subsidies doesn’t bode well for the company’s future.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more. Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.