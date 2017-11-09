Report: 6 CT PDs Stop Minorities At High Rates

Filed Under: central connecticut state university, police profiling

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A new report on Connecticut police traffic stops singles out six local departments and a state police troop for having high rates of
pulling over minorities and says those agencies will be analyzed further.

The report released Thursday by Central Connecticut State University analysts looked at data from October 2015 to September 2016 that all police departments
were required to submit.

Analysts said Troop B state police in North Canaan and departments in Berlin, Monroe, Newtown, Norwich, Ridgefield and Darien had “statistically
significant” disparities in traffic stops of minorities compared with stops of whites.

State police and local officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The report says stops of minority drivers statewide were more likely to happen during daylight hours when their race and ethnicity is more visible.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen