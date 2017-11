Report: 6 CT PDs Stop Minorities At High Rates

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) – A new report on Connecticut police traffic stops singles out six local departments and a state police troop for having high rates of

pulling over minorities and says those agencies will be analyzed further.

The report released Thursday by Central Connecticut State University analysts looked at data from October 2015 to September 2016 that all police departments

were required to submit.

Analysts said Troop B state police in North Canaan and departments in Berlin, Monroe, Newtown, Norwich, Ridgefield and Darien had “statistically

significant” disparities in traffic stops of minorities compared with stops of whites.

State police and local officials did not immediately return messages seeking comment.

The report says stops of minority drivers statewide were more likely to happen during daylight hours when their race and ethnicity is more visible.

