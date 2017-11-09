No.14 UCF Looks To Remain Unbeaten Against UConn

UConn (3-6, 2-4 American) at No. 14 UCF (8-0, 5-0, CFP No. 18), Saturday, noon ET (ESPNU)

Line: UCF by 38 ½.

Series record: Tied 2-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The College Football Playoffs seems a longshot for the Knights but if they can manage to remain undefeated there is a guarantee of a New Year’s Six bowl bid as the highest ranked non-Power 5 Conference champion. This would be a huge upset for UConn.

KEY MATCHUP

UCF QB McKenzie Milton vs. UConn’s secondary. After elevating his play through much of the season, Milton is coming off a somewhat disappointing game last week when he threw for a career-high 412 yards but only had one touchdown pass and two interceptions against SMU. Milton should have a chance to work through some things this week facing the worst pass defense in the nation. UConn is allowing 378.6 yards passing per game and has surrendered 28 touchdown passes.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UConn: QB David Pindell will step in for injured starter Bryant Shirreffs (concussion) for his second start. Pindell, a junior college transfer, opened the season as the Huskies’ starter but was pulled in favor of Shirreffs the following game.

UCF: RB Adrian Killins continues to come up with timely big plays for the Knights. Killins broke open a four-point game against SMU last week when he ran for a 64-yard touchdown in the third quarter to help give the Knights a 28-17 lead. Killins finished with his third 100-yard rushing game, a career-best 146.

FACTS & FIGURES

UConn freshman RB Kevin Mensah is coming off an impressive outing in which he ran for 95 yards and a touchdown while averaging 4.3 yards per carry during last week’s 37-20 loss to USF. … UConn LB Junior Joseph ranks fourth in the AAC in tackles with 77 stops and is averaging 8.6 tackles per game. …UCF had a season-high 615 yards of offense against SMU but was held to 20 points below its season average. …UCF WR Tre’Quan Smith had seven catches for 141 yards last week for his second 100-yard receiving game of the season.

