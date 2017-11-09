Mix-Up Leads To Threat Which Leads To Charges

Filed Under: Milford, threat

MILFORD, Conn. (AP) – Police in Connecticut say a man who mixed up Tuesday with Sunday has been arrested after threatening a construction worker with a knife.

Milford Police say 48-year-old Myles Safyre came up to a construction worker on Tuesday, telling him to stop working because it was Sunday.

When the construction worker asked him to leave the work zone, police say he pulled out a knife and demanded that he stop working.

Safyre was arrested on charges of threatening and breach of peace.

Court records on Thursday said he was ordered held in custody.

His public defender did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

