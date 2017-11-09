Families Displaced After New Haven Fire

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Three families have been displaced after a home caught fire in Connecticut.

Fire officials say they were called to the scene in New Haven around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. Multiple adults, one child and a pet dog escaped the home unhurt.

Authorities believe the fire started on the first floor of the home, but the cause is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross is assisting the families.

 

