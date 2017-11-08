Todd Feinburg: Defining Sexual Harassment

By Todd Feinburg

What is your definition of sexual harassment?

Devin Kelley (the Texas church shooter)’s phone is locked… should the government get access to cell phone data?

Mariah Carey’s security guard accuses her of sexual harassment. Carey requested that he visit her room to move luggage around.When he arrived, she reportedly wore a see-through negligee, which was left open. Anello said that he attempted to leave, but Carey insisted he move the luggage. He added that he ended up leaving the room and that there was no physical contact.

And is the Dems’ win in off year elections the result of Trump?

