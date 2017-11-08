Simsbury Officials Double Checking Razor Thin Margin In First Selectman Race

(CBS Connecticut) — Voting officials in Simsbury are double checking their numbers, and working on hand recounts today, as they try to determine who won yesterday’s first selectman’s race.
Final numbers were expected late this afternoon or early tomorrow morning.
The registrars also need to know if the margin between the two candidates was small enough to trigger a recount.
Democrat Eric Wellman was in the lead by 33 votes over Republican Michael Paine, according to unofficial results on the Secretary of the State’s web site.
Almost 6,000 votes were cast.