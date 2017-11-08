Ray Dunaway: Celebrating Heroic Women

By Ray Dunaway

The CT Women’s Hall of Fame will celebrate Heroic Women at its 24th Annual Induction Ceremony and Celebration – there are three inductees and 10 honorees. The ceremony takes place Thursday, November 9th, 2017 at the Connecticut Convention Center.

CWHF executive director Katherine Gloor (and possibly one of the inductees – Major Regina Rush-Kittle) talks about the program, as well as the Hall’s educational programming year round. For example, there is a new array of school programs the Hall is offering, including a New Haven partnership which is a year-long program where the Hall is providing professional development for New Haven Public School teachers, monthly in-classroom programs for eight schools’ 4th and 5th graders, and rolling out a new DIY Jr curriculum.

 

