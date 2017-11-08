Ellington Man Seeks Dismissal Of Murder Charge

VERNON, Conn. (AP) _ A Connecticut man accused of killing his wife wants the charges against him dismissed over what his attorney says is a probate judge’s campaign to characterize him as a “killer.”

The Hartford Courant reports the motion filed Wednesday claims the judge has prejudiced Richard Dabate’s chance to get a fair trial by questioning Dabate on money he took from his wife’s accounts.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder. He has told investigators a masked man shot Connie Dabate and tied him up in 2015.
But police say evidence including information from his wife’s Fitbit activity tracker contradicts his story, and shows she was moving around an hour after he said she was shot.

Wednesday’s motion also raised questions about whether the Fitbit evidence is admissible.

Prosecutors say they can’t comment on the motion.

 

