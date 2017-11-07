Woman Charged With Trying To Bust Out Of Prison

(East Lyme, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – State Police say an inmate at the York Correctional Institute for women in East Lyme is back in custody after an apparent escape attempt early this morning.
They say a little after 6:00 a.m., 24-year-old Caitlin Rancalli somehow gained access outside the housing units to the prisoner yard.
Troopers say Rancalli then made her way to the perimeter fence and began climbing the fence, after which she was detained by the yard staff without any further incident.
Rancalli is now facing charges of escape from a correctional institution.
Bond was set at $25,000 and she’s due in court today in New London.