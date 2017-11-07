Former MLB Star Roy Halladay Dead After Plane Crash Read More

UConn Women’s Soccer Coach Retires After 37 Years, 570 Wins

Filed Under: Len Tsantiris, soccer, uconn

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — UConn women’s soccer coach Len Tsantiris is retiring after 37 seasons and 570 wins.

Tsantiris, whose win total is second in the women’s game behind North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance, took over the program in its infancy in 1981. He announced his retirement Tuesday.

He led the Huskies to 31 NCAA Tournaments, including 26 straight between 1982-2007, and four appearances in the NCAA championship game.

He was the 1997 Division I National Coach of the Year.

The school says former UConn All-American Margaret Rodriguez, the team’s associate head coach, will take over as interim head coach until a replacement is found.

The Huskies finished this season 7-9-3, losing to Memphis in the first round of the American Athletic Conference tournament.

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Download the ALL NEW RADIO.COM App
Updates From UCONN Country
Sign Up Today!

Listen Live

Listen