Teen Bicyclist Struck In West Hartford

(West Hartford, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – West Hartford Police are investigating after they say a 15-year-old boy on a bicycle was struck by a vehicle this morning and seriously injured.

It was a little before 8:oo a.m. when the collision occurred at Hall and Federal Streets, police said.

The teen sustained head trauma and was rushed to a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle, who police say did stop at the scene, was not injured.

Police say there was a witness and the department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit has taken over the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this point, police said.

