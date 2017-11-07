Bristol Voters Replace Mayor After Sexual Harassment Accusations

Filed Under: Bristol, Ellen Zoppo-Sassu, Ken Cockayne, Municipal Elections

(CBS Connecticut) — Republican Bristol Mayor Ken Cockayne is out.

The incumbent had been the subject of a recent city investigation that found he posted compromising photos of a female city council member online.

He also faced a sexual harassment lawsuit from a female city employee, and was censured twice by the city council.

Supporters of Democratic challenger Ellen Zoppo-Sassu screamed in joy as results were written on large sheets of paper on a stage at the Bristol Polish American Citizens Club.

“We heard from a lot of women and a lot of men who are fathers. This was not a good perception for the icityof Bristol and they weanted to move past it,” Zoppo-Sassu said, referring to the mayor’s troubles.

