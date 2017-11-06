Woman Charged With Embezzling From Elderly Accounts

(Avon, Conn./CBS Connecticut) – Avon police are charging a woman after they say she embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from bank accounts at her place of employment.

They say 70-year-old Shelia Grochowski of Winsted had access to client accounts while working for Barbara H. Hance Associates, a company that assists the elderly with life care consulting.

Police in Avon along with the chief state’s attorney’s office have identified over two dozen separate victims whose accounts were fraudently accessed by Grochowski between 2010 and 2016.

In addition, several of the victims are “conserved” persons with cases pending in various state probate courts.

Investigators say the thefts total $850,000.

Grochowski faces larceny and forgery charges and is being held on $750,000 bond.

She’ll be arraigned in Hartford Superior Court.

