This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 6, 2017

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

6:20- Jill Schlesinger, CFP® CBS News Business Analyst, is back on the air.

6:50- Paul Stockton is a former Asst. Secretary of Defense who is an internationally-recognized leader in infrastructure resilience. Dr. Stockton discusses the key vulnerability in the US power grid (as identified by DOE) arising from the increased interdependence of the natural gas and electric systems – and how he sees that vulnerability.

7:20- Tara Ross, author of The Indispensable Electoral College: How the Founders’ Plan Saves Our Country from Mob Rule, wants to know if Hillary is so upset with alleged Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election, then why does she call to destroy the Electoral College, the institution that makes collusion more difficult?

8:20- Melissa Russell, spokesperson for the Registrars of Voters Association of Connecticut (ROVAC) and a local registrar of voters in Bethlehem, talks about Election Day (Tuesday), encouraging everyone to vote in the municipal elections, and also Election Day Registrations (which we have in CT) and how people should always call their local registrars with any questions.

8:50- City Manager John Salomone of Norwich is in the spotlight for this week’s Mayor Monday.

