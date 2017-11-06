Police Officer Charged With Stealing From Charity Raffle

WATERTOWN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer has been accused of tampering with a raffle and stealing a prize from an event held to raise money for a cancer center.

Christopher Masayda was arrested Monday on charges including larceny in connection with the October theft.

State police allege the off-duty Watertown officer tampered with raffle drawings at a police-sponsored charity golf tournament. They say he later stole a watch and a bracelet that were donated by a local jeweler.

Police say he also took a cellphone that had video of him stealing the items.

Watertown police said Friday an officer was placed on administrative leave over misconduct allegations but did not identify the officer.

Masayda was released on a promise to appear in court. It’s unclear if he’s being represented by an attorney.