Wethersfield Teen Charged With Murder

WETHERSFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut) – A Wethersfield teenager is under arrest, accused of fatally shooting a 16-year-old boy at a home on Alison Lane Thursday night.
Officers responded to the address around 8:15 p.m.m to find the the victim dead of a gunshot wound, said police. A friend of the victim told police that the suspect fled in a vehicle.
Police later arrested Noah Hendron, 18, of Wethersfield. He is charged with murder and criminal use of a firearm. He was held on $1,000,000 bond pending arraignment Friday morning in New Britain Superior Court.
Police say the investigation is ongoing. They ask anyone with information on the case to call Wethersfield police at 860-721-2901.