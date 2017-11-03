Report: Wethersfield Teen Was Showing Off Gun, Smoking Pot Before Fatal Shooting

(CBS Connecticut) — A young man from Wethersfield went before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this afternoon, on charges of murdering a 16-year-old boy.

According to a Wethersfield Police report filed in court, Noah Hendron was showing friends his new gun on the back porch of a home on Alison Lane.

Hendron was excited about the Smith and Wesson revolver, because it was his first handgun.

He took the bullets out of the gun, to show his friends that they had hollow points. That feature causes more damage inside the human body.

Hendron and one other friend smoked marijuana, according to the report.

Police said Hendron later put one bullet in the revolver and did not spin the cylinder.

Hendron allegedly pointed the gun at one of his friends. The victim and a second friend told him to stop.

Instead, police say Hendron pulled the trigger, shooting the 16-year-old in the head.

One friend said he did NOT call 911 right away, out of fear that Hendron might shoot or stab him.

Hendron allegedly wanted to blame the shooting on someone else

Police found the handgun in a storm drain near the home, with ammunition.

Hendron wore a blue jumpsuit with a hood in court. He looked around the courtroom as he was brought in.

Hendron’s bond was set at a million dollars. He is due back in court November 21.