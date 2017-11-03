Man Convicted Of Manslaughter For Fatal Stabbing

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Connecticut man faces up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of fatally stabbing another man during a street fight in 2012.

The Connecticut Post reports that 56-year-old Mario Chavez was convicted Thursday of first-degree manslaughter in the May 2012 death of 23-year-old Francisco Barbosa in Bridgeport.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 12.

Prosecutors say Chavez had stopped his car at a city intersection at about 2 a.m. and let two occupants out. A fight involving several men then broke out in the street.

Authorities say Barbosa approached Chavez’s car and took a chain from Chavez’s neck. Chavez then got out of his car and stabbed Barbosa in the chest.

Police say Chavez’s chain was found in Barbosa’s pocket.

Chavez was arrested in Florida in 2014.

