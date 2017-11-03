Jewish Group Wins Legal Fight To Build Synagogue

Filed Under: Litchfield, religion

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (CBS Connecticut and AP) – A Jewish group has won a 10-year legal fight against a historic district commission to build a synagogue in northwestern Connecticut.

U.S. District Judge Janet Hall ruled Thursday in New Haven that Chabad Lubavitch of Litchfield County can convert a Victorian home near the Litchfield Green into a synagogue and community center.

The Republican-American reported that Hall also ruled the group must eliminate a planned second-floor apartment for Rabbi Joseph Eisenbach and his family. She says having them live elsewhere would not infringe on religious rights.

The Litchfield Historic District Commission rejected the synagogue plan in 2007, saying it was too large and out of character for the historic district. Chabad Lubavitch sued, claiming religious discrimination.

Hall initially dismissed the lawsuit. A federal appeals court overturned the ruling in 2014.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen