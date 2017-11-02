Todd Feinburg: Can Social Spending Be Cut?

By Todd Feinburg

First Selectman Tim Herbst of Trumbull and Lou Palumbo, ex-police officer and security expert, join Todd. Social spending – can it be cut? We look at a story on Medicare assistance from Medicaid being cut in the new budget. Micah Welintukonis, candidate for governor, stops by for a minute.

Should the President be the projection of our collective best selves? Patrick J. W. Chagnon, President and founder of BLUELINE Security Consulting Group, LLC, provides customized security solutions to those tasked with protecting people, property, and reputations.

 

More from Todd Feinburg
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

At The Box Office
Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity

Listen Live

Listen