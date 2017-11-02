Todd Feinburg: Can Social Spending Be Cut?

First Selectman Tim Herbst of Trumbull and Lou Palumbo, ex-police officer and security expert, join Todd. Social spending – can it be cut? We look at a story on Medicare assistance from Medicaid being cut in the new budget. Micah Welintukonis, candidate for governor, stops by for a minute.
Should the President be the projection of our collective best selves? Patrick J. W. Chagnon, President and founder of BLUELINE Security Consulting Group, LLC, provides customized security solutions to those tasked with protecting people, property, and reputations.