This Morning With Ray Dunaway November 2, 2017

By Ray Dunaway

Here’s what’s coming up this morning with Ray Dunaway.

7:20- Richard G. Stevens, Ph.D. Professor, Community Medicine and Health Care UConn Health talks about the time change coming up (Fall back). It’s all about what time a person must be to work or school, and what time one must get up to be there on time: after sunrise, or before.  Stevens also just did a piece on yhy breast cancer risk is HIGHER in western parts of each time zone.

8:50- Devra Sisitsky and Bryan Patton, MakerspaceCT share a preview of this year’s New England Maker Summit. “How Making Matters” will be the theme of the second annual New England Maker Summit, held on Friday, November 17 at the University of Hartford.

All this, plus Weather and Traffic on the 8′s and much more.  Tune in to WTIC NewsTalk 1080 or Click Here to listen online. Catch up on Ray Dunaway’s latest interviews HERE.

More from Ray Dunaway
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen