Red Sox Hire Tony La Russa As Special Assistant

Filed Under: Red Sox, Tony La Russa

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Red Sox have hired Tony La Russa to serve as a vice president and special assistant on its baseball operations staff.

The Red Sox announced the hiring Thursday. In his new role, he’ll work under Red Sox president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski in all areas of baseball operations, including player development and consultation with the major and minor league staffs.

La Russa served the past four seasons as the Arizona Diamondbacks chief baseball analyst, advising Arizona’s baseball operations department.

The 73-year-old ranks third on baseball’s all-time managerial list, compiling a 2,728-2,365 record in 33 seasons with the Chicago White Sox, Oakland and St. Louis.

He won three World Series titles and was elected to the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

 

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Connecticut

Hear WTIC Podcasts
CBS Hartford 4 Charity
Updates From UCONN Country

Listen Live

Listen